Telangana High Court Orders HMDA to Safeguard Lakes and Buffer Zones in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a landmark move to protect Hyderabad’s water bodies, the Telangana High Court has issued crucial directives to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) regarding the identification and safeguarding of lakes and their buffer zones.

The court’s orders aim to curb illegal encroachments and ensure that all lakes within HMDA’s jurisdiction are protected from unauthorized developments.

This decision comes as a response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Human Rights and Consumer Protection Cell in 2023, which raised concerns about the unlawful occupation of lakes and buffer zones.

Key Directives for Protecting Lakes and Buffer Zones in Hyderabad

The Telangana High Court has mandated that all lakes falling under the HMDA’s jurisdiction clearly demarcate their Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone boundaries. This directive is intended to prevent further encroachments and preserve the ecological integrity of Hyderabad’s lakes, which are vital to the city’s environmental balance.



Also Read: Telangana: CM Revanth Instructs IAS and IPS Officers to Visit Schools

The court has also ordered that the process of identifying FTL and buffer zone boundaries for all lakes be closely monitored, and the court will oversee the process until final notifications for all lakes are issued. This is a significant step toward ensuring the conservation of water bodies and their surrounding areas.

The Case Behind the High Court’s Order

The High Court’s directive followed a public interest litigation filed in 2023, which highlighted the issue of illegal encroachments around water bodies in the city. One specific concern raised in the petition was the construction of a building by the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) within the buffer zone of Ramamma Kunta, a lake located in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad.

The petitioner argued that the construction violated regulations meant to protect the buffer zones of water bodies, which are essential for maintaining the ecological health of lakes and preventing contamination. In response, the court instructed the HMDA to address such encroachments by identifying the boundaries of all lakes within its jurisdiction and protecting them from further illegal construction.

Slow Progress in Issuing FTL Notifications

As of November 14, 2024, the Telangana government reported that final notifications had been issued for 464 lakes. However, an alarming 3,068 lakes are still pending notification, which the court found to be unsatisfactory. The judges expressed their frustration over the slow progress, stressing that only a small fraction of lakes had received the necessary Full Tank Level (FTL) notifications, despite previous court orders.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Srinivasa Rao emphasized that the scope of the public interest litigation should extend beyond individual cases, encompassing the protection of all water bodies within the HMDA area. They criticized the government for not adhering to earlier directives and for the lack of significant progress in implementing the FTL notifications across the city’s lakes.

The Court’s Stance on Illegal Construction in Buffer Zones

The High Court also addressed concerns regarding illegal construction activities in buffer zones, particularly the building by NITHM in the Ramamma Kunta buffer zone. The government’s legal representatives claimed that part of the structure had been removed, but the petitioner’s lawyer argued that the demolition was incomplete, and a significant portion of the building still remained. The petitioner requested a joint survey to accurately assess the extent of the illegal construction.

In response, the court ordered that affidavits be submitted by both parties, addressing the ongoing issues of encroachment and construction. This will allow the court to review the situation comprehensively before deciding on the next steps.

A Future of Increased Oversight and Accountability

The Telangana High Court has made it clear that it will continue to oversee the process of identifying and protecting the lakes and buffer zones within Hyderabad. The court has also set a timeline for submissions of affidavits and postponed further hearings for two weeks to allow both parties to present their arguments. The court’s proactive approach highlights its commitment to ensuring environmental protection and the effective implementation of water body conservation laws.

Importance of Buffer Zones and Lakes for Hyderabad’s Environment

The preservation of buffer zones around lakes is crucial for maintaining the ecological balance in Hyderabad. These areas act as protective buffers that prevent pollution from surrounding developments, preserve biodiversity, and help recharge groundwater levels. In a city like Hyderabad, where rapid urbanization has led to the shrinking of green spaces, the protection of lakes and their surrounding buffer zones becomes even more essential for maintaining the city’s natural resources.

By implementing these measures, the Telangana High Court’s directive aims to create a more sustainable and environmentally-conscious urban space, where development does not come at the expense of the environment.

Conclusion: A Call for Urgent Action on Lake Protection

The Telangana High Court’s recent orders regarding the identification and safeguarding of lakes and buffer zones within Hyderabad’s HMDA jurisdiction mark a significant step toward protecting the city’s water bodies from illegal encroachments and unsustainable development. With the court’s continued oversight, there is hope for more rapid and effective implementation of Full Tank Level notifications and the removal of illegal structures in buffer zones.

The active involvement of the High Court in monitoring these issues emphasizes the importance of preserving Hyderabad’s lakes and water bodies for future generations. By holding the HMDA accountable, the court is ensuring that Hyderabad’s growth is balanced with environmental preservation, contributing to a sustainable and eco-friendly urban future.