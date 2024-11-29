Telangana Identity Under Threat: Coordinated Assault by Congress, BJP – KTR

Telangana Identity Under Threat, a state born from a historic and hard-fought movement, is facing a serious threat to its identity and self-respect, said KT Rama Rao (KTR), working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Speaking at the Deeksha Diwas programme at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, KTR accused the Congress and BJP of launching a coordinated attack to undermine the legacy of the Telangana movement and the state’s unique cultural pride.

Erasing Telangana’s Legacy: A Coordinated Attack

KTR came down heavily on Telangana Congress Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his actions and statements, which he said are aimed at rewriting the state’s history and diluting its achievements.

“Revanth Reddy, who aimed his rifle at Telangana agitators during the Statehood movement, is not just trying to erase K Chandrashekhar Rao’s (KCR) legacy but is erasing Telangana’s history and pride,” KTR remarked.

Reddy’s attempt to downplay Telangana’s statehood movement by portraying it as an act of charity by former AICC President Sonia Gandhi was termed as deeply offensive by KTR. He criticized the move to remove cultural symbols such as the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar from Telangana’s official seal, calling it a deliberate attempt to diminish the state’s identity.

Modi’s Remarks: An Insult to Telangana’s Aspirations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also faced criticism from KTR for his remarks comparing the formation of Telangana to “the mother being killed to keep the child alive.” KTR said these comments insulted the sacrifices made by the people of Telangana, who fought relentlessly for decades to achieve statehood.

Further, KTR alleged that BJP leaders are attempting to project Telangana as a mere beneficiary of Gujarati leadership under figures like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Narendra Modi, rather than acknowledging the state’s grassroots struggle.

Preserving Telangana’s Identity for Future Generations

KTR stressed the importance of educating younger generations about the sacrifices made during the Telangana movement, particularly the contributions of student martyrs and activists who gave their lives for the cause.

“If we do not remember where we came from, we cannot chart our future. History is our guide, and forgetting it leaves us vulnerable to being subdued again,” he cautioned.

He called on citizens to remain vigilant against any attempts to erase the state’s history, culture, and self-respect. KTR warned that neglecting these aspects could lead to another era of subjugation similar to what Telangana endured under Congress rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Resistance Against Land Grabbing

KTR accused the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government of prioritizing land grabbing and real estate over governance. He highlighted the people’s victory in Lagacherla, where resistance from Dalits, Backward Classes (BCs), tribals, and farmers forced the government to retreat from its land acquisition plans.

“Revanth Reddy knows only land grabbing, not governance. Telangana must resist this plunder with all its might,” KTR said.

He urged citizens to stay united under the BRS banner, which he claimed is the only party dedicated to protecting Telangana’s interests.

Telangana Identity Under Threat BRS: The Voice of Telangana

KTR reaffirmed that BRS, under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao, will continue to fight for Telangana’s welfare in all forums, including the legislative assembly and council. Telangana Bhavan, he said, remains a sanctuary for justice and a hub for addressing the grievances of the people.

“The voice of Telangana is BRS, and no one else. Telangana Bhavan, now a Janata Garage, remains open to all victims seeking justice,” he asserted.

Commemorating Telangana’s Struggle

Earlier in the day, KTR, accompanied by BRS MLAs, MLCs, and other senior leaders, participated in a rally from Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute to Telangana Bhavan. The leaders garlanded the statues of Telangana Thalli and Prof. K Jayashankar and paid respects at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial.

This show of solidarity was a reminder of the sacrifices and collective efforts that went into making Telangana a reality.

Telangana Identity Under Threat Call to Action: Protect Telangana’s Heritage

As Telangana faces challenges to its identity, KTR called on the people to resist the coordinated attacks by Congress and BJP. The fight to preserve Telangana’s history, pride, and self-respect, he said, is crucial for ensuring the state’s progress and preventing its subjugation once again.

With the upcoming elections, KTR’s statements serve as a rallying cry for the people of Telangana to stand united in protecting their state’s legacy.

Key Highlights

Revanth Reddy’s Actions : Accused of erasing Telangana’s cultural and historical identity.

: Accused of erasing Telangana’s cultural and historical identity. PM Modi’s Remarks : Criticized for undermining Telangana’s statehood struggle.

: Criticized for undermining Telangana’s statehood struggle. Education for Youth : Emphasis on preserving the memory of Telangana martyrs and struggles.

: Emphasis on preserving the memory of Telangana martyrs and struggles. Land Grabbing Accusations : Revanth Reddy’s government accused of prioritizing real estate over governance.

: Revanth Reddy’s government accused of prioritizing real estate over governance. BRS Commitment: Pledged to fight for Telangana’s welfare and identity.

Conclusion

Telangana’s fight for identity and self-respect continues, with KTR standing at the forefront to defend its legacy. As political forces attempt to rewrite the state’s history, the call for unity and vigilance grows stronger among its people.