Telangana: Internet Services Remain Suspended in Violence-Affected Jainoor Mandal

In addition to Jainoor, other mandals such as Karamcherla, Tiryani, Sirpur (U), and Lingapur are also experiencing a lack of internet services.

Mohammed Yousuf30 September 2024 - 14:15
Hyderabad: Internet services in Jainoor Mandal of Telangana’s Adilabad district remain suspended following the violence that occurred on September 4. The disruption has continued to affect local residents significantly.

In addition to Jainoor, other mandals such as Karamcherla, Tiryani, Sirpur (U), and Lingapur are also experiencing a lack of internet services.

This prolonged outage has created numerous difficulties for the community, as much of daily life relies on online connectivity.

Local users and businesses are facing severe challenges due to the inability to access essential online services.

The lack of internet has hindered residents from obtaining information about other areas, further exacerbating their difficulties.

As the situation unfolds, residents are calling for the restoration of internet services to help alleviate the challenges posed by the ongoing disruption.

