Telangana I&PR Minister highlights impact of photojournalism

Hyderabad: Telangana Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy emphasized that news images have the power to evoke strong emotions and influence people more quickly than words.

Speaking at the inauguration of a state-level news photography exhibition organized by the Telangana State Photojournalists Association at Desoddharaka Bhawan, Bashir Bagh, here on Monday, on the occasion of the 185th World Photography Day, Ponguleti underscored the critical role of photojournalism in today’s news cycle. He remarked that newspapers without photos appear dull and unattractive.

The Minister noted that while news stories may be forgotten, photographs have the enduring ability to educate future generations about past events.

He highlighted the essential role journalists and photojournalists play in society by gathering, analyzing, and presenting news and information to the public, maintaining the highest journalistic standards in both news and images.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy commended photographers for their dedication and hard work in bringing photos to life.

He stated that the exhibition serves as proof of the government’s efforts over the past eight months to implement development and welfare programs under the Abhayahastha initiative, which has brought about significant changes in Telangana.

The Minister assured that the government would respond positively to the concerns of photographers and emphasized that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is focused on both welfare and development.

Telangana Media Academy Chairman K Srinivas Reddy, who was the guest of honour at the event, echoed the Minister’s sentiments, stating that news paired with a photograph is truly complete.

He acknowledged the challenges photographers face in the field, often working under more difficult conditions than journalists. He praised the power of photos to provoke thought and affirmed the state government’s respect for photographers.

Special Commissioner of the State Information and Public Relations Department, Hanumantha Rao, revealed that 101 participants submitted 990 photos in the International Photography Day competitions held across five categories.

Judges, who are experts in photography and journalism, selected the photos for first, second, and third prizes, along with five consolation prizes in each category.

The event also saw the participation of Telangana State Working Journalists Association President K. Virhat Ali, General Secretary K. Ramanarayana, Indian Journalists Union National Secretary Y. Narender Reddy, Telangana State Photojournalists Association State General Secretary K.N. Hari, Vice-Presidents P. Rammurthy, Treasurer Anil Kumar Karnakoti, Working Committee Members Nakka Srinivas, P. Mohana Chari, M.A. Sarwar, Nagara Gopal, Photo Exhibition Convenor A. Mahesh Kumar, and members D. Suman Reddy, S. Sridhar, Hariprem, Sanjay Chari, among others.