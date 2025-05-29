Telangana: Jurala Project Opens 10 Gates Amid Unseasonal Flooding in Krishna River

Hyderabad: In an unusual turn of events for the dry month of May, at least 10 gates of the Jurala project were lifted on Thursday evening due to the sudden surge of floodwater. The heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment areas of the Krishna River in Karnataka has triggered the unseasonal inflow.

60,000 Cusecs Released, More Gates May Be Opened

Currently, authorities are releasing 60,000 cusecs of water from the Jurala dam, with officials cautioning that the inflow is expected to increase further by midnight. This could lead to the opening of additional gates to prevent excessive water accumulation. The Jurala project is equipped with 79 spillway gates to handle floodwaters.

First May-Time Gate Opening in Recent Years

This is the first time in May that the Jurala project has had to lift its gates, an action typically reserved for the monsoon months. The Krishna River and its major tributary, the Tungabhadra River, are witnessing significant flooding for the first time this season, raising concerns among local authorities and residents.

Srisailam Reservoir Next in Path

The floodwaters from Jurala are now moving downstream toward the Srisailam dam, with an estimated 1 lakh cusecs of water likely to reach the reservoir by Friday. This may increase pressure on downstream reservoirs and settlements.

Public Advised to Stay Alert

Officials have urged residents living along the riverbanks and in low-lying areas to stay alert and take precautionary measures. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will issue timely updates,” said an irrigation department official.

Stay tuned for further updates as the situation unfolds.