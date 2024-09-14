Telangana: Make Warangal next industrial hub after Hyderabad: Dadiyam kavya

Warangal (Telangana): “Make Warangal the next industrial hub after Hyderabad,” said Dr Kadiyam Kavya, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) while interacting with the industry leaders.

Participating at the CII Telangana State Council Meeting a Session on Ai in Pharma: The Future of Life Sciences in Warangal and Hanamkonda along with CII Membership Roadshow & Services of CoEs held at NIT here on Friday, Dr Kavya said emphasized on infrastructure development, youth and women empowerment in Warangal.

She also stated that her critical area of focus is on developing the road and railway network, agriculture, and tourism & culture in Warangal

In his welcome address, Sai D Prasad, Chairman, CII Telangana & Executive Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, highlighted Telangana’s growing economy and target to reach 1 trillion USD economy b 2047, for which, focus on Hyderabad alone is not enough; there is a need for industrial development in zones like Warangal, Karimnagar, and more.

He stated that Warangal would have to be revived as an Educational Hub in Telangana.

In his keynote address, Dr A Ramkishan, Deputy Drugs Controller, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), reiterated that Warangal & Hanamkonda has huge potential to be the pharma and Life Sciences hub.

Murali Krishna Kannan, Principal Counsellor, CII Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre, in his presentation at the Membership Roadshow highlighted the various Centres of Excellence all over India.

Shaik Samiuddin, Director & State Head, CII Telangana, highlighted CII services and Membership details to the industry leaders from Warangal.

The day-long activities witnessed participation from Warangal Chamber of Commerce & Industry, CREDAI Warangal and IMA Warangal Chapter.