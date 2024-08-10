Telangana News | anti-graft body registers disproportionate assets case against official

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday registered a disproportionate assets case against Dasari Narendar, Superintendent and In-charge Revenue Officer at the Municipal Corporation in Nizamabad District.

He is accused of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income through corrupt practices and dubious means during his service.

case, registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 led ACB Nizamabad Range to file an FIR and conduct searches at his residence and various other locations, according to an ACB statement released on Friday.

During the search operation, authorities seized cash amounting to RS 2,93,81,000, bank balances amounting to Rs 1,10,00,000 in the names of the accused officer, his wife, and his mother, 51 tolas of gold valued at Rs 6 lakh, and 17 immovable properties worth Rs 1,98,00,000. The total value of the seised assets is approximately Rs 6,07,81,000.

The search is ongoing to uncover additional assets.

The accused officer has been arrested and will be produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Hyderabad.