Telangana News | Assembly Witnesses Heated Exchanges Over Power Sector Issues

Hyderabad: The State Assembly on Monday saw intense debates between the treasury benches and the principal opposition party, BRS, regarding the power sector.

During the discussion on the power sector, former minister and BRS MLA Jagadish Reddy presented his points, prompting the Chief Minister to intervene. The Chief Minister criticized the previous BRS government, accusing it of mismanaging the power sector over the past ten years.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Bhadradri Power Project, initiated in 2015 with an estimated cost of Rs. 7,290 crore and expected to be completed by 2017, was only finished in 2022 at an inflated cost of Rs. 10,515 crore.

Similarly, the Yadadri project, which began with an estimated cost of Rs. 25,000 crore and was promised to be completed by 2020, remains incomplete even in 2024, with costs soaring to Rs. 34,548 crore and potentially reaching Rs. 40,000 crores. He questioned the responsibility for the significant cost escalations in these projects.

BRS MLA Jagadish Reddy recalled Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s statement that 2,400 megawatts of NTPC power were being diverted to other states due to the negligence of the Congress government.

The Chief Minister responded, stating that while a 4,000 MW power project was sanctioned in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the BRS government allowed the production of only 1,600 MW and failed to approve an additional 2,400 MW for ten years.

Further, the Chief Minister pointed out that although Congress MPs advocated for a separate Telangana State in Parliament despite being part of the UPA government, BRS leaders remained silent to secure ministerial positions and supported former Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu and Rajasekhar Reddy, who opposed Telangana’s interests.

Revanth Reddy criticized KCR, stating, “KCR did not even open his mouth in Parliament while I stood firm in the Assembly of united Andhra Pradesh and spoke for Telangana’s formation. The BRS party enjoyed ten years in power due to the sacrifices of others.”

Indirectly referring to BRS MLC Kavitha, who is currently in Tihar Jail related to the Delhi liquor policy case, the Chief Minister remarked that a woman journalist was previously jailed for defying the orders of the BRS government. Now, a BRS leader from KCR’s family is in jail due to those past misdeeds.

The heated exchanges highlighted the ongoing political tensions and the critical issues surrounding the power sector in Telangana.