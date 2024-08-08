Telangana News | CCTV Footage: Stray Dog Attacks 18-Month-Old Child

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident near Satavahana University in Karimnagar, a stray dog attacked an 18-month-old child named Harinandan. The attack occurred while Harinandan was playing on the road with another child.

CCTV footage captured the terrifying moment when the stray dog suddenly lunged at the toddler, causing severe injuries. Harinandan’s family members, who were nearby, quickly rushed to the scene and transported him to Karimnagar Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Local residents have expressed concerns about the increasing number of stray dogs in the area and are urging authorities to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of children and residents.

The authorities have yet to respond, but the incident has sparked a conversation about the need for better control and management of stray animals in the community.