Telangana News | CLP finalises Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its candidate for upcoming RS bypoll

Hyderabad: On the instructions of AICC, the Telangana CLP in its meeting held here on Sunday evening finalised Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s name as its official candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in the state.

The Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana has been necessitated following the resignation of K Keshava Rao from the upper house.

Rao quit the Congress party in 2013 and joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharath Rashtra Samithi).

However, the veteran leader returned to the grand old party in July, months after Congress’ sweeping victory in Telangana, and resigned from Rajya Sabha.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) last week announced bypolls for 12 Rajya Sabha seats in nine states.

The last date for filing nominations is on August 21 and the elections, if required, will be held on September three.

After the CLP meeting with MLAs, MLCs and MPs here, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that Abhishek Singhvi will file his nomination papers in the Assembly on Monday morning and all the available people representatives will participate in the nomination filing programme.

The CM said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh gave statutory rights to the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, but none of the guarantees have been implemented.

“Rythu Krutagnata Sabha” — a mammoth farmers public meeting, will be held soon, he said.

The schedule for public meeting and unveiling of Rajiv Gandhi statue at State Secretariat will be announced soon, he added.

Earlier, the unveiling of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue was planned on August 20, however, it was postponed due to busy schedule of the AICC leaders.