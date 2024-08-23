Telangana News | CM heads to Delhi for talks with Cong high command

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has departed for Delhi to engage in significant discussions with the Congress High Command.

This visit is expected to be pivotal in finalising the cabinet expansion. In addition, other crucial matters, including the appointment of a new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief and the distribution of key party posts, are also on the agenda, according to party sources.

The Chief Minister is likely to meet with senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and KC Venugopal, to address these issues.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana affairs in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, and Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy are expected to participate in these high-stakes meetings.

The Congress leadership is also anticipated to finalise the list of new ministers, though the list of aspirants is lengthy, featuring prominent names such as Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Gaddam Vivek, Srihari Mudiraj, and others.

A key point of discussion will be the appointment of a new PCC chief, a decision that has been pending for some time. Since the Chief Minister hails from South Telangana, there is growing consensus that the PCC chief should be selected from North Telangana, with candidates from SC, ST, and BC communities being considered.

Among the frontrunners are Adluri Laxman from the SC community, Balram Naik from the ST community, and Madhu Yashki from the BC community.

The Congress leadership is expected to make significant decisions during this visit, which could shape the political landscape of Telangana in the coming days.