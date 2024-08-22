Telangana News | CM stages dharna at ED office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy along with his Ministerial colleagues participated in a dharna in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Thursday demanding SEBI Chief Madhabi Buch’s resignation and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani scam.

In response to a nationwide call, Revanth Reddy along with former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and party workers holding placards and shouting slogans took out a rally from Gun Park to the Enforcement Directorate office where they participated in the dharna.

Later talking to reporters, the CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fled without answering the Adani Scam in the Parliament.

India’s total debt burden till 2014 was only Rs 55,000 crore, however during Modi’s rule, the country’s debt burden increased to Rs 1.15 lakh crore in just 11 years, he alleged and said that Modi alone doubled India’s debt burden as against 16 Prime Ministers who ruled the country.

Former Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru is highly regarded for constructing irrigation projects in the country, he said that Indira Gandhi was the brain behind the nationalization of the banks and made bank services accessible to the poor. She also took the bold decision of distributing lands to the poor.

Rajiv Gandhi introduced a technological revolution in the country and also provided reservations for women in local bodies, he said and alleged that Modi and Amit Shah are like ” Hum do Hamare do “. The two BJP leaders’ approach seems to be defrauding the world.

Demanding SEBI Chairman resign immediately or the center should shunt the Chairman out, he said, and also demanded the ED to investigate the Adani scam.

When the party gave a call, everyone, irrespective of their position, should obey. It is the reason I am participating in the protest program, the CM said BJP has become a big threat to the country, he cautioned and said it is the responsibility of every Congress worker to eliminate the menace.

Why are BRS leaders not questioning the BJP on the scam, Revanth Reddy questioned and said that we would be least bothered if the BRS merged with BJP. Why is BRS President and former CM KCR not questioning BJP and BRS working President KTR not posting messages about this robbery on Twitter, he also questioned.

It is enough to prove that the BRS has been supporting the BJP which is looting the country’s wealth. BRS should clarify its policy on JPC, he demanded.