Telangana News | Congress hails Janata Dal joining call for caste census

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Friday welcomed a decision by the Janata Dal, a key ally of the BJP, for joining the growing Opposition demand for a caste census to be discussed by the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) official spokesperson Shujath Ali, in a statement issued in Hyderabad, said that this move would likely embarrass the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has not been in favour of conducting a caste census.

“With this emerging scenario, except for the BJP, all major political parties are now in favour of a caste census. It remains to be seen where the BJP will stand on this issue,” he added.