Telangana News | CS instructs District Collectors to prepare for heavy rains

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has instructed District Collectors to take all necessary precautions to prevent loss of life and property as the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rains across the state for the next two days.

In a teleconference held at the Secretariat on Saturday, Shanti Kumari discussed the preventive measures to be taken in light of the expected heavy rainfall.

During the teleconference, the Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of being prepared to effectively respond to any sudden calamities, particularly in areas experiencing heavy rainfall in Telangana and neighbouring regions.

She warned that there is a possibility of cloudbursts in certain areas and directed that control rooms be established in every District Collector’s office, as well as in the GHMC and state secretariat.

Shanti Kumari urged that special officers be appointed to monitor and supervise overflowing streams and that proper surveillance be conducted to prevent people from entering low-lying and flood-prone areas. She also instructed District Collectors to consider declaring holidays for schools in districts affected by heavy rains.

The Chief Secretary stressed the need for advance planning to evacuate people from flood-affected areas and to establish resettlement camps. She also called for public awareness campaigns through the media to inform citizens about precautions to be taken during heavy rains and floods.

To prevent water contamination in villages and towns, Shanti Kumari instructed the use of bleaching powder and chlorination. She assured that medical teams have been put on alert, with appropriate medicines ready at all primary health centers.

Shanti Kumari mentioned that NDRF teams are currently stationed in Hyderabad and Vijayawada and can be deployed as needed, provided advance notice is given.

She directed District Collectors in the catchment areas of the Godavari and Krishna rivers to remain particularly vigilant, warning that heavy floods and rains may lead to the formation of mud pits in some areas, causing flooding in low-lying regions.

The Chief Secretary advised officials of the Irrigation Department to prevent such activities and called for coordinated efforts between the Police, Irrigation Department, Disaster Management Department, Panchayat Raj, and other district-level departments.

In addition, she ordered the alerting of Monsoon Emergency Teams in Greater Hyderabad and the monitoring of open manholes.

DGP Jitender stated that all police commissioner offices and SPs across the state have been alerted and instructed to work closely with District Collectors. He also mentioned that control rooms have been established in all commissionerates and SP offices.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration Department Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary of the Planning Department Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary of the Water and Drainage Department Rahul Bojja, Secretary of the Medical Health Department Christina Chongtu, Secretary of the Panchayat Raj Department Lokesh Kumar, DG of Fire Services Department Nagireddy, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, and Director of the Municipal Administration Department Gautham, an official statement said.