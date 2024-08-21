Telangana News | Ganesh idols made of plaster of Paris and chemicals pose environmental threat

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari emphasized that Ganesh idols made of plaster of Paris and chemicals pose a significant threat to the environment.

She urged everyone to take responsibility for protecting the environment by choosing clay idols instead.

Speaking at an event organized by the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) at the Secretariat on Wednesday, where she unveiled posters promoting the use of clay Ganesh idols, the Chief Secretary stressed the importance of environmental conservation.

The TGPCB will conduct large-scale awareness programs across the state, utilizing various media channels, including print and electronic media, to promote environmental messages.

The TGPCB will display environmental Ganesh posters on auto trolleys, organize quizzes in schools and colleges, and train artisans in the creation of clay idols.

Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, the TGPCB will screen short films and audio clips on clay Ganesh idols on the backs of autos, and display posters and hoardings at bus stops and key intersections in the city.

Additionally, a Kalajatha (cultural event) focused on environmental conservation will be organized to raise awareness about the use of clay Ganesh idols.

The event was attended by Forests Principal Secretary Ahmed Nadeem, TGPCB Member Secretary Ravi, Chief Engineer Raghu, and other officials.