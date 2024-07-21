Telangana News | Godavari crosses first danger mark at Bhadrachalam: Video

Hyderabad: The Godavari River crossed the first danger mark at Bhadrachalam in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday evening, prompting authorities to alert people living in low-lying areas along the river.

The water level, which was 34 feet at Bhadrachalam on Saturday, crossed the first danger mark of 43 feet on Sunday evening.

According to the officials of the Central Water Commission, the water level is likely to rise further due to continuing inflows from upstream. The second danger signal will be hoisted at 48 feet and the third at 53 feet.

Authorities have cautioned fishermen not to venture into Godavari for fishing. Bathing platforms along the river bank have submerged.

Four villages were cut off as flood water was overflowing a stream in Charla mandal. Road transport from Bhadrachalam to Chhattisgarh and Odisha came to a halt as the road was submerged near Chatti village. National Highway 163 was also submerged at Tekulagudem, bringing road transport between Telangana and Chhattisgarh to a standstill.

Officials have put a few tractors and trucks across the highway to stop motorists from taking the risk. Godavari is in a spate due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Godavari basin. Meanwhile, rains continued in several parts of Telangana on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the water level in Godavari was also rising near Rajahmundry in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The water level reached 10 feet at Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage. Authorities were letting out 7.5 lakh cusecs of water into the sea.