Telangana News | Government to Release Job Calendar Soon: Minister Seethakka

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj, Seethakka, announced that the State government will soon release a job calendar detailing the available vacancies.

Speaking to the media in the Assembly lobby on Wednesday, Seethakka criticized the previous BRS government for neglecting job recruitment and failing to address the concerns of unemployed youth over the past decade.

“The Congress government, upon taking power in Telangana, has already created 30,000 jobs and issued notifications for additional vacancies. It is absurd that BRS leaders are now talking about unemployment after losing power,” Seethakka stated.

She also contrasted the current Congress government’s approach with that of the previous BRS administration, noting that while the BRS government used to suspend MLAs who protested in the Assembly, the Congress government respects the voices of opposition parties and maintains a different approach to governance.