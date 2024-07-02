Telangana News | Govt grants amnesty to 213 prisoners

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has granted amnesty to 213 prisoners. The families of these prisoners had submitted petitions to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, requesting the release of their loved ones who have been incarcerated for extended periods.

In response, Chief Minister Reddy instructed officials to examine the possibilities of early release based on the guidelines of the central and state governments.

Senior officers reviewed the applications and presented the details of eligible candidates to the High-Level Committee. This committee then submitted a list of eligible prisoners to the Cabinet. The Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, approved the release.

After receiving the Governor’s approval, the state government issued orders on Tuesday for the early release of the prisoners. According to these orders, 213 prisoners will be released from Charlapally Jail on Wednesday.

Of these, 205 were serving life sentences, and eight had lesser sentences. All prisoners received skill development training in various professions while in jail to help them reintegrate into society, a statement said.