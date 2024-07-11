Telangana News | Guidelines for Rythu Bharosa Scheme to Reflect Farmers’ Views: Bhatti

Adilabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has clarified that the guidelines for the Rythu Bharosa scheme will be formulated based on the views of farmers.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, visited Adilabad district on Thursday to gather opinions from farmers at the field level to prepare the guidelines for the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

A meeting was held at the KB Complex Hall in Utnoor Agency Center of Adilabad district, attended by Cabinet Sub-Committee members, including Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao, Adilabad district In-charge Minister Seethakka, MLAs, MLCs, and other elected representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy Chief minister emphasized that the Rythu Bharosa scheme is one of the six guarantees given by the Congress party. He assured that the State government is committed to implementing the scheme by preparing guidelines based on the opinions gathered from farmers at the field level.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee will visit all districts of Telangana to collect opinions from the people, and later, it will present the report in the Assembly, Bhatti Vikramarka said.

He also mentioned that no guidelines have been finalized yet for the Rythu Bharosa scheme, but most farmers suggest that the village should be taken as the unit for implementation. (NSS)