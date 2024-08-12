Telangana News | Husband Sends Money to Mother from Gulf, Wife Commits Suicide

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Ambedkar Nagar, where a 27-year-old woman named Pulveni Srijana reportedly took her own life.

According to reports, Srijana a resident of Ambedkar Nagar Korutla, was distressed over her husband’s financial remittances, committed suicide at her home.

It is alleged that her husband, who is currently working in the Gulf, had been sending money not to her but to his mother. This situation led to significant emotional distress for Srijana, ultimately resulting in her decision to end her life.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The case has sparked discussions about the impact of financial arrangements on marital relationships and the emotional toll of such situations.

Further Details Awaited.