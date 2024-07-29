Telangana News | Municipal Worker Killed, 10-Year-Old Injured in Medak Car Accident

Medak: In a tragic incident near Vaddera Colony, a speeding car struck and killed a municipal sanitation worker named Maisaiah (50) while he was performing his duties on the road. The impact was so severe that Maisaiah died on the spot. Additionally, a 10-year-old child sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The unfortunate event unfolded when the car, traveling at high speed, lost control and hit Maisaiah, who was engaged in his routine cleaning activities. The collision not only resulted in his immediate death but also left the young child, who happened to be nearby, severely injured.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver of the car immediately abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled. The sudden and reckless nature of the incident has left the local community in shock and mourning.

Police were quickly alerted and arrived at the accident site to begin their investigation. They have taken the abandoned car into custody and are working to identify and apprehend the driver responsible for this fatal accident. Authorities are also appealing to the public for any information that might assist in the investigation.

Local residents and fellow municipal workers expressed their grief and anger over the incident, demanding swift justice for Maisaiah and better safety measures for workers who risk their lives daily to keep the city clean. The injured child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical staff are providing necessary treatment and care.

The tragic death of Maisaiah has highlighted the pressing need for stricter traffic regulations and enforcement, as well as enhanced protection for municipal workers who perform essential public services.