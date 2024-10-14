Telangana News | Protest in Front of Medak Bus Stand Over Excessive Bus Fares

Medak: Passengers staged a protest in front of the RTC bus stand in the Narsapur mandal center, accusing the authorities of charging excessive fares.

The passengers expressed their anger, claiming that despite the deployment of Palle Velugu buses, the RTC officials are levying high fares under the pretext of operating “special” buses.

With the festive season leading to an increase in the number of travelers, the protestors alleged that the officials are exploiting the situation by unfairly overcharging passengers. They demanded immediate action and a rollback of the inflated fares, accusing the RTC of taking advantage of the festive rush.