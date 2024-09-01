Telangana News | Southern Power Distribution Company Employees’ Holidays Cancelled

Hyderabad: In anticipation of heavy rainfall over the next two days, the Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL), Musharraf Ali Faruqui, has cancelled all holidays for the company’s employees.

He emphasized that all staff must be available at their respective offices, and no holidays will be granted to any personnel.

In a teleconference with the Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, and Medak districts within the company’s jurisdiction, Faruqui instructed them to remain vigilant and ensure immediate repairs wherever there are disruptions in the power supply. He also directed the officials to establish control rooms in each circle office to monitor the situation continuously.

The CMD further advised that the Superintending Engineers and Divisional Engineers should review the power supply situation hourly and deploy staff for continuous monitoring as a precautionary measure to avoid any accidents. He urged the public to stay away from wet electrical poles and wires and to contact emergency services in 1912 in case of any emergency.