Telangana Rains | Nine Lives Lost as Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc; State on High Alert

Hyderabad: Continuous heavy rains over the last two days have claimed at least nine lives across Telangana, causing widespread flooding and destruction. Several districts, including Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam, were among the worst affected.

With the India Meteorological Department forecasting more heavy rainfall on Monday, authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts. District Collectors across the state have been given the power to declare holidays based on local conditions, and the entire state machinery is on high alert.

Floodwaters have caused severe damage, uprooting trees, washing away roads, and disrupting rail traffic. Over 10 feet of the railway track near Tallapusapalli station in Mahabubabad district was partially washed away, while 30 feet of track was damaged as the Peddamori Cheruvu overflowed in Initikanne.

In a record-breaking event, Kodad town in Nalgonda district saw 296 mm of rainfall within 12 hours, marking the highest rainfall since 1979. Tragically, Nagam Ravi, the driver of one of two cars washed away near Bharati Public School in Kodad, was found dead.

In Suryapet district, a breach in the NSP left canal at Ramachandrapuram led to floodwaters sweeping through paddy fields, submerging hundreds of acres of crops. Meanwhile, 40 passengers on a TSRTC bus stranded between two flooded causeways in Mahabubabad were rescued after being stuck since Saturday night. Similarly, 30 passengers were saved from a bus caught in the swirling waters of the Paleru stream in Nalgonda district.

National Highway No. 65, which connects Hyderabad and Vijayawada, has been severely affected, with streams and rivers overflowing onto the highway, halting vehicular traffic. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) have suspended bus services between Hyderabad and Vijayawada via Kodad due to the dangerous conditions.

The heavy rains have also triggered landslides near Mannanur checkpost on the Srisailam Road, causing a severe traffic jam on the ghat road near Egalapenta. As a precaution, the police have closed the checkpost.

Floodwaters have surged into both the Krishna and Godavari River basins, forcing authorities to scale up water discharges at major projects to manage the increasing inflows. The Krishna River Management Board, along with irrigation authorities in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, is closely monitoring the situation.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has ordered round-the-clock monitoring, placing all government machinery on high alert. District Collectors have been directed to prioritize rescue and relief operations while restoring essential services in flood-hit areas.

Despite the readiness of the Armed Forces to deploy helicopters for rescue efforts, adverse weather conditions have delayed their operations, according to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. The official death toll in the state stands at nine as of 1 PM.

Chief Minister Reddy has instructed key officials, including the Chief Secretary, DGP, and leaders of Municipal, Electricity, Panchayat Raj, and Irrigation departments, to remain on high alert for the next 24 hours. Officials on leave have been recalled to duty, and District Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been asked to be present in the field.

A 24/7 control room has been set up at the State Secretariat to assist residents affected by the floods. Those in need of assistance can contact the helpline at 040-23454088.