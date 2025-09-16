Telangana Ration Strike: 100 Crore Dues Push Dealers to Shut Shops from Oct 1

Hyderabad: Ration dealers in Telangana have announced a statewide strike starting October 1, protesting against the state government for failing to clear their pending dues amounting to nearly ₹100 crore for the last six months, from April to September.

Despite repeated appeals, dealers claim the government has not responded positively, forcing them to distribute rice every month from their own pockets. This has led to financial strain, as they are unable to bear expenses like rent, labor charges, and transportation without the commission payments.

According to dealers, the central government has already released its share of ₹37.5 crore towards the commission, but the state government has failed to release its share, leaving the entire fund blocked. Out of the pending dues, ₹75 crore belongs to April–August and ₹25 crore for September alone.

Furious dealers questioned whether the Telangana government is truly so cash-strapped that it cannot release even ₹37 crore. They also accused the Congress government of betraying them by not fulfilling its election promises, such as providing an honorarium of ₹5,000 per month and increasing their commission by ₹300.

The dealers have issued a stern warning: unless the dues are cleared immediately, they will not only shut down ration shops but also refuse to distribute rice stocks for October, a move that could severely impact lakhs of poor families across the state.