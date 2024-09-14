Telangana: RTC Offers 10% Discount on Hiring Buses for Weddings, Events

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a special 10 percent discount on buses hired or booked for weddings, family events, parties, and other occasions. This offer is valid on rented buses until December 31.

In previous years, RTC has extended similar concessions for hired or contract buses during Kartika Masam, Vanabhojanam, and Sabarimala Ayyappa Darshan. The move has been appreciated by the public, especially during festive seasons.

With the upcoming festival and wedding season in mind, field officials suggested offering the 10 percent discount to meet the growing demand for transportation services, RTC officials stated. This discount is aimed at ensuring that people do not face any transportation challenges during their auspicious celebrations.

TGSRTC emphasized that their bus rental service is significantly more affordable than hiring private vehicles, making it an economical choice for large gatherings and events. Moreover, the corporation has made the process even more convenient by eliminating the requirement for any cash deposit in advance.

For further details or to make bookings, interested citizens can contact their local depot manager or visit the official TGSRTC website at www.tgsrtconline.in. This initiative is expected to provide much-needed relief for those planning events during the busy festival and wedding season, while ensuring affordable and reliable transportation options.