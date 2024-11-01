Telangana Secretariat Secured by Special Protection Force

Hyderabad: The Telangana Special Protection Force (TGSPF) has officially assumed security duties at the Telangana Secretariat. On Friday, a contingent of 214 SPF personnel began their responsibilities, which included managing armed guard duties at the entrance, patrolling various areas, and conducting internal surveillance within the premises.

Before officially starting their duties, the SPF team, led by Commandant Devidas, performed a ceremonial pooja at the Secretariat. The SPF initially provided security when the Secretariat first opened but handed over those responsibilities to the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) on April 25 of last year.

However, following a recommendation from the Director General of Police (DGP) on August 5, the government has decided to reinstate the SPF in charge of security operations. This decision was based on the SPF’s specialized training in security and fire protection, prompting the government to direct the transition back to the SPF from the Telangana State Special Police.