Telangana Sepaktakraw Association Holds Uncontested Elections

The Telangana Sepaktakraw ADHOC Committee successfully conducted the elections for the Telangana Sepaktakraw Association on Sunday, 3rd November, at 11:00 AM.

Mohammed Yousuf3 November 2024 - 19:53
Telangana Sepaktakraw Association Holds Uncontested Elections

Hyderabad: The Telangana Sepaktakraw ADHOC Committee successfully conducted the elections for the Telangana Sepaktakraw Association on Sunday, 3rd November, at 11:00 AM. The event took place at the Fatehmaidan Club, L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad.

B. Jaganath Swamy, Chairman of the ADHOC Committee, welcomed the Returning Officer D.L. Narsimha Rao, along with observers from various sports organizations, including Sri. Omkar Yadav from the Sports Authority of Telangana, Sri. Parag Wadhvikar from the Telangana Olympic Association, and G. Srinivasulu from the Sepaktakraw Federation of India.

The elections were conducted by the Returning Officer and declared unopposed, leading to the selection of the following office bearers and executive committee members for the term 2024-2028:

  • President: K. Suresh Kumar
  • Vice Presidents: B. Jaganath Swamy, D. Sridhar, G. Sanjeev Reddy, Kancharla Anitha
  • General Secretary: R. Srinivas Reddy
  • Joint Secretaries: K. Jitendranath, M.D. Zareefuddin, G. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, P. Sirisha
  • Organising Secretary: Koride Sreekanth
  • Treasurer: Minam Vikesh Kumar
  • Executive Members: Kothuru Kapil Anand, B. Venkataram Reddy, K. Archana, B. Bhaskar Goud, K. Bhaskar, R. Venkata Ramakrishna Reddy, Ch Baga Reddy, T. Yogeshwari, Vijaya Rekha

The new leadership is expected to enhance the growth and development of Sepaktakraw in Telangana, promoting the sport at both grassroots and competitive levels.

Yours faithfully,
B. Jaganath Swamy
Chairman,
ADHOC Committee
Telangana Sepaktakraw Association

Mohammed Yousuf3 November 2024 - 19:53

