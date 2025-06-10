Telangana Starts Issuing New Ration Cards; Focus on Newly Eligible Families

Mancherial: The distribution of new ration cards in Mancherial district is progressing rapidly under the active supervision of local authorities. A major distribution event was held on Monday at the Rythu Vedika in Neelvai village, Vemanapalli mandal.

Thousands Receive Ration Cards in Mancherial

The event was graced by Tahsildar Sandhya Rani and former ZPTC member R. Santosh Kumar, who handed over ration cards to eligible beneficiaries, especially newly married couples and their families. Officials confirmed that thousands of new ration cards have already been issued across the district.

Previous Government Neglected Ration Card Distribution: Santhosh Kumar

Speaking at the event, R. Santosh Kumar criticized the previous government for not issuing new ration cards for over 10 years, which deprived many citizens, especially newly married couples, of welfare benefits. He appreciated the current administration’s efforts to fill the long-standing gap and ensure that eligible households gain access to food security schemes.

e-KYC Process Mandatory for Existing Cardholders by June 30

In addition to issuing new cards, officials urged all existing ration cardholders to complete the e-KYC verification process before June 30, 2024. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of ration cards.

“This e-KYC update is essential to ensure transparency and to eliminate ineligible beneficiaries,” an official stated.

Triple Ration Pickup Allowed for All Cardholders

Authorities shared another beneficial update—both existing and newly added cardholders will be allowed to collect three months’ worth of ration at once. This move is especially beneficial for rural residents, helping them save on travel and transportation costs.

Awareness Campaigns and Application Support Underway

To make the process smoother, officials are conducting awareness drives at the village level and in civil supplies offices. Beneficiaries are encouraged to visit these centers for assistance with the e-KYC process or to submit new ration card applications via MeeSeva Kendras.