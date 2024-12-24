Telangana Sub Junior Girls Shine with Gold at 37th National Softball Championship

The Telangana Sub Junior Girls team achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the Gold Medal at the 37th Sub Junior National Softball Championship for Boys & Girls 2024-25, held in Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir, from December 20 to December 24, 2024.

Grand Final Victory

The thrilling final saw Telangana facing Andhra Pradesh in an intense match. With exceptional teamwork and determination, Telangana defeated Andhra Pradesh with a scoreline of 5-2, securing victory by 3 runs.

Individual Recognition

Telangana’s P. Kanchana was honored with the prestigious Best Pitcher of the Tournament award for her outstanding performance and crucial role in the team’s success.

Dignitaries Present

The victory celebrations were graced by notable dignitaries, including:

Mr. Sharmad Hafis , Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports, J&K (Chief Guest)

, Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports, J&K (Chief Guest) Ms. Nusrat , Secretary, Sports Council, J&K (Guest of Honour)

, Secretary, Sports Council, J&K (Guest of Honour) Dr. Pravin Anaokar, Secretary General, Softball Association of India

The Telangana team’s triumph reflects their dedication, hard work, and passion for the sport. Congratulations to the team, coaches, and supporters for bringing home the gold and making Telangana proud!