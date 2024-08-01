Telangana Swimming Team Gears Up for National Aquatic Championship in Bhubaneswar

Hyderabad: The Telangana Swimming Team is set to make a splash at the 40th Sub Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2024, which will be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from August 6th to 11th, 2024.

In a ceremonial send-off, Sri M. Venkateshwar Rao, DYSO & Administrator of Gachibowli Stadium, distributed kits to the Telangana Boys and Girls teams.

The event was graced by the presence of Sri P. Chandrashekar Reddy, President of the Telangana Swimming Association (TSA), and Sri G. Umesh, General Secretary of TSA. Coaches John Siddique and Ayush Yadav were also in attendance, offering their support and encouragement to the young swimmers.

Team Composition:

Group-1 Girls:

Addanki Mokshitha (Hyderabad)

(Hyderabad) Aditi Nadella (Hyderabad)

(Hyderabad) Mittapalli Rithvika (Nizamabad)

(Nizamabad) Preethika Manduri (Hyderabad)

(Hyderabad) Sri Nithya Sagi (Ranga Reddy)

Group-2 Girls:

Annika Deborah Paripooranam Ananth (Ranga Reddy)

(Ranga Reddy) Dakshinya Harini Gidijala (Ranga Reddy)

(Ranga Reddy) Ditya Chowdary Vemulapalli (Ranga Reddy)

(Ranga Reddy) Ishi Agarwal (Ranga Reddy)

(Ranga Reddy) Johanna Shiju (Hyderabad)

(Hyderabad) Meghana Nair (Hyderabad)

(Hyderabad) Merupula Likitha Goud (Hyderabad)

(Hyderabad) Shivani Karra (Hyderabad)

Group-3 Girls:

Bandla Ananya (Hyderabad)

(Hyderabad) Samyukta Karthikeyan (Hyderabad)

Group-1 Boys:

Durga Tanush Pentapalli (Ranga Reddy)

(Ranga Reddy) Gundu Vishnuu Vardan (Ranga Reddy)

(Ranga Reddy) Jordan Dominic Franklin (Ranga Reddy)

(Ranga Reddy) Pathuri Bhuvas (Hyderabad)

(Hyderabad) Saikat Chatterjee (Ranga Reddy)

(Ranga Reddy) Stash Joseph Edakkolathur (Ranga Reddy)

(Ranga Reddy) Suhash Preetham Mylari (Hyderabad)

(Hyderabad) Thanmay Rithwick Kasula (Hyderabad)

(Hyderabad) Varshith Dhulipudi (Hyderabad)

Group-2 Boys:

Aditya Vobu (Hyderabad)

(Hyderabad) Anwith Vallabhaneni (Hyderabad)

(Hyderabad) Gowtham Chirumamilla (Ranga Reddy)

(Ranga Reddy) Sachinastvik Suresh Saritha (Ranga Reddy)

(Ranga Reddy) Tejas Kumar (Ranga Reddy)

(Ranga Reddy) Varshith Raj Nandikanti (Ranga Reddy)

(Ranga Reddy) Yashaswi Nune (Ranga Reddy)

Group-3 Boys:

Abdul Hameed Eshaan (Ranga Reddy)

(Ranga Reddy) Arjun Sandeep Kaswan (Hyderabad)

(Hyderabad) Atharva Raj Saxena (Ranga Reddy)

(Ranga Reddy) Madireddy Srikar Reddy (Ranga Reddy)

The Telangana Swimming Association expressed pride in the team’s dedication and preparedness for the championship. With a strong lineup across various age groups, Telangana is poised to make a significant impact at the national level.