Telangana: TGCHE Announces Schedule for TG Common Entrance Tests 2025

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the schedule for TG Common Entrance Tests (TG CETs) 2025, including dates for exams in agriculture, engineering, law, MBA, and more.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially released the schedule for the TG Common Entrance Tests (TG CETs) for the academic year 2025-26. These exams are crucial for admissions into various professional courses in Telangana.

Also Read: If You Don’t Have Parking Space, You Can’t Buy a Car! Government Shocks Car Buyers with This New Rule

Professor V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, announced the following dates for the Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) of TG CETs 2025:

TG EAPCET (Agriculture & Pharmacy): April 29 & 30

April 29 & 30 TG EAPCET (Engineering): May 2 to 5

May 2 to 5 TG ECET: May 12

May 12 TG Ed.CET: June 1

June 1 TG LAWCET (3-year & 5-year LLB): June 6

June 6 TG ICET (MBA & MCA): June 8 & 9

June 8 & 9 TG PGECET: June 16 to 19

June 16 to 19 TG PECET: June 11 to 14

Further Details

The detailed notification containing the full schedule, eligibility criteria, registration fees, and other relevant information will be announced by the respective CET Conveners in due course.