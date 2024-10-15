Telangana to Establish State Disaster Response Force for Enhanced Emergency Response

Hyderabad: In response to the recent floods and drowning incidents that have affected the state, the Telangana government has decided to form a dedicated State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). This initiative, prompted by the Chief Minister, aims to improve the state’s ability to handle rescue and relief operations during natural disasters.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, key officials including Director General of Police Jitender and Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management Arvind Kumar discussed the formation of the SDRF. The Chief Minister had previously directed the creation of this force, which will comprise 10 teams from the Fire Department and 10 companies from the Telangana Special Police Battalion, collectively involving around 2,000 trained personnel. A budget has already been approved to support this initiative.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of adequately training the personnel to ensure they are fully prepared to respond to emergencies such as floods, fires, and other calamities. The first batch of training is set to begin in the first week of November. Discussions during the meeting also covered the procurement of necessary vehicles, rescue equipment, protective gear, and other essential tools to support the rescue missions.

DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy highlighted that 10 Fire Department teams will be upgraded to SDRF stations, with appropriate equipment and training. In addition, 1,000 personnel from the Telangana Special Police Battalion will receive training comparable to Fire Department standards, ensuring they are ready to be deployed during emergencies. The services of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will also be utilized for further training.