Telangana to Experience Heatwave for Next 48 Hours, Relief Expected After This Date

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to experience extreme dry weather and heatwave conditions for the next 48 hours before temperatures begin to drop, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad.

In its three-day weather forecast issued on Sunday, IMD officials stated that heatwave conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Jagtial districts. The maximum temperatures are expected to remain unchanged for the next two days.

Also Read: Telangana Weather Update: Meteorological Department Urges Citizens to Stay Cautious!

On Sunday, temperatures in various districts ranged between 40 to 41 degrees Celsius, while Hyderabad recorded an average maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius till 5:30 PM. However, IMD forecasts that maximum temperatures in Hyderabad will stay below 40 degrees Celsius over the next three to four days.

Dry Air to Grip Telangana

Weather forecaster T Balaji warned that Telangana would witness extremely dry conditions from Sunday onward. He noted that while heatwave conditions would persist, humidity levels would drop, making mornings more comfortable.

Relief Expected Between March 20-24

Balaji further predicted that relief from the ongoing heatwave would arrive between March 20 and 24, when Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana are likely to experience scattered intense thundershowers. However, he cautioned that the heatwave would return from March 25.