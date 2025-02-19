Telangana to Host 72nd Miss World Edition: A Global Beauty Showcase in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a historic announcement, Telangana will host the prestigious Miss World 2025 Competition, marking the 72nd edition of the renowned beauty pageant. The Competition will span a month, from May 7 to May 31, and will take place across various destinations in the state, highlighting both its rich cultural heritage and modern development.

The opening and closing ceremonies, including the grand finale, are set to be held in the state capital, Hyderabad. This follows the success of the 71st edition of Miss World, which was hosted in New Delhi and Mumbai, Maharashtra. With its unique combination of tradition and innovation, Telangana has been chosen as the venue to showcase the global beauty event to an international audience.

A Glimpse of Telangana’s Beauty and Culture

The official announcement was made by Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of Miss World Limited, alongside Smita Sabharwal, Secretary to the Government of Telangana for Tourism, Culture, Heritage, and Youth Affairs. Julia Morley expressed her excitement about bringing Miss World to Telangana, praising the state’s blend of culture, innovation, and hospitality.

“We are delighted to bring the 72nd Miss World Competition to Telangana, a state that beautifully represents its rich culture, innovation, and hospitality. Partnering with the Telangana government allows us to showcase its incredible heritage and dynamic growth to a global audience,” Morley said. “This collaboration is not just about hosting the Miss World Festival; it’s about empowering communities, celebrating diversity, and making a lasting impact through our shared commitment to beauty with a purpose.”

Telangana’s Unique Blend of Tradition and Modernity

Smita Sabharwal echoed these sentiments, welcoming the Miss World Organization to Telangana. She highlighted how the state represents beauty in all its forms – from its land and people to its vibrant culture and traditions.

“Telangana is proud to announce that it will be hosting the 72nd Miss World 2025, welcoming the world to witness a land where beauty is not just what meets the eye; it is what resonates with its land, people, culture, and traditions. Telangana is a place where every Competition is a spectacle of joy, where every hand that crafts tell a story of skill and devotion — this is Telangana, a reflection of what true beauty symbolizes,” said Sabharwal.

She further emphasized that this event would not only highlight the beauty of the contestants but also showcase the rich handloom legacy, spectacular destinations, delicious cuisine, and traditional art forms that Telangana has to offer.

A Global Stage for Telangana’s Legacy

Hosting Miss World 2025 is expected to significantly boost Telangana’s global profile, bringing attention to the state’s cultural treasures and modern vibrancy. The state’s diverse attractions, including historical sites, scenic landscapes, and traditional crafts, will be in the global spotlight during the pageant.

As the Miss World Competition rolls into Telangana, the state will embrace an exciting opportunity to demonstrate its unique blend of ancient culture and contemporary growth, all while celebrating beauty in a holistic, purposeful manner.