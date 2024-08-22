Telangana | War of Words: KTR Questions Revanth Reddy’s Mental State, CM Says “I’ll Break Their Back”

Hyderabad: The political climate in Telangana has heated up as two prominent leaders, K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, exchanged sharp remarks, further intensifying the ongoing rivalry.

KTR, in a recent statement, emphasized his party’s commitment to clean up the state, saying, “I’m saying it again: As soon as we come to power, we will clean up the garbage around the Secretariat.” He didn’t hold back from criticizing CM Revanth Reddy’s conduct, particularly his language in public settings. “The vulgar language you used in front of school children shows your upbringing, Revanth Reddy. I pray to God that Revanth Reddy’s mental condition recovers soon,” KTR remarked, expressing concern over the CM’s recent statements.

On the other hand, CM Revanth Reddy issued a stern warning to his political adversaries, particularly those who might target the legacy of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. “If anyone lays a hand on Rajiv Gandhi’s statue, I’ll break their back like a tamarind… Otherwise, I’ll change my name,” declared Revanth Reddy, showcasing his unwavering stance on protecting the memory of the late leader.

These fiery exchanges highlight the growing tensions between the ruling party and the opposition, as both leaders continue to rally their supporters with strong rhetoric. As the political battle in Telangana escalates, all eyes are on how these confrontations will shape the future of the state’s leadership.