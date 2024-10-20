Telangana

Telangana: Wife Cuts Husband’s Private Part After Dispute

Both the husband and wife belong to the Chenchu tribal community and frequently argued over minor issues. While the exact reason for the dispute remains unclear, the wife was reportedly frustrated with her husband's behavior.

Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2024 - 14:53
Hyderabad: A shocking incident occurred in the Lingala mandal of Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, where a wife cut her husband’s Private Part following a domestic dispute. The incident took place about a week ago but came to light only recently.

After a heated argument, while her husband was asleep, she took the drastic step of inflicting the injury late at night.

Neighbors rushed the husband to the hospital after hearing his screams. Due to the severity of his condition, doctors recommended transferring him to Osmania Hospital for better treatment. He is currently receiving medical care there.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2024 - 14:53

