Telangana’s New Revenue Act-2024: A Permanent Solution to Land Issues

Hyderabad: Minister for Revenue and Housing, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has informed that in a bid to address the land issues in Telangana permanently, the State government has crafted a new Revenue Act-2024, and the associated Bill will be introduced in the forthcoming Assembly sessions.

During a media briefing at the Secretariat on Sunday, the Minister mentioned that the draft Bill of the new Revenue Act-2024 was presented in the previous Assembly session in August and was thoroughly deliberated upon. Furthermore, the draft Bill was published on the CCLA website on the same day.

The formulation of this new law has been guided by the insights and recommendations from farmers’ associations, intellectuals, public representatives, the general populace, and retired officials.

The contributions from opposition party leaders, including BRS leaders Harish Rao and Boinapalli Vinod Kumar, were also given due consideration. Additionally, the Minister highlighted that a pilot project was conducted in Yacharam village of Rangareddy and Tirumalagiri mandal of Nalgonda district.

The good aspects being implemented in 18 States were studied and incorporated into the new law. We are going to bring the 2024 ROR Act as a role model to put an end to generational land problems, to benefit future generations, and to serve as an example for the country,” Ponguleti said.

Alleging that the previous BRS government has completely weakened the Housing department, which builds houses for the poor, and the employees were merged into other departments, the Minister said in this context, the Congress government had taken steps to revive the department and equipped the necessary machinery from the selection of beneficiaries to the construction and monitoring of houses.

We have strengthened the Housing Corporation by re-appointing 326 employees,” he disclosed.