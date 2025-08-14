Hyderabad

Telangana’s True History Must be Passed on to Future Generations: Owaisi

AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi and TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman Dr G. Chinna Reddy emphasized the need to rewrite the history of Telangana

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi and TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman Dr G. Chinna Reddy emphasized the need to rewrite the history of Telangana to reflect its true story and pass it on to future generations.

They made these remarks at a seminar organized by the Telangana Council of Historical Research on the topic “Unwept and Unsung Heroes of Telangana” at the Press Club in Bhashya Bagh. They said freedom fighters from Telangana, particularly those from Hyderabad, were denied recognition in the country’s struggle for independence.

The history of Telangana was distorted during the unified State rule. It’s essential to make fundamental changes to Telangana’s history to pass on its true story to future generations.

Owaisi and Chinna Reddy demanded that the history of Telangana be rewritten to include the contributions of its freedom fighters. They announced that they would soon meet with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss the necessary funding for this initiative.

Examples of unsung heroes: Maulvi Alauddin, who spent 30 years in the Cellular Jail, was the first Indian to be imprisoned there. Turre Baj Khan, who was shot dead by the British during the Residency attack, and Abid Ali Hasan Safrani, who worked as a personal secretary to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and coined the slogan “Jai Hind.”

Owaisi and Chinna Reddy emphasized the need to rectify the historical errors and recognize the contributions of Telangana’s freedom fighters. They appreciated Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for entrusting Captain Pandu Rangareddy with the task of rewriting Telangana’s history. (NSS)

