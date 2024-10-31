Temperature Swings in Hyderabad: Health Concerns Rise Amid Unusual Weather

Hyderabad

The city of Hyderabad is experiencing an unusual weather pattern, with warm days followed by noticeably cold nights over the past few days. This sharp contrast between day and night temperatures is evident in several areas across the city, leading to a variety of health concerns for residents.

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is experiencing an unusual weather pattern, with warm days followed by noticeably cold nights over the past few days. This sharp contrast between day and night temperatures is evident in several areas across the city, leading to a variety of health concerns for residents.

According to officials, the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon has brought cooler conditions, leading to an early onset of the winter season in the region. Telangana is already witnessing a notable drop in temperatures, with early-morning fog visible in some areas due to the colder climate.

Meteorological authorities have advised the public to remain vigilant as the cold wave intensifies in the coming days. They warn that temperatures are expected to drop further over the next month, and residents are encouraged to take necessary precautions against the colder weather ahead.

