Tennis star Sania Mirza plans to enter politics, may contest against Owaisi, Sources

Hyderabad: An interesting news about Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza has come to the fore.

There are reports that this sports star will soon enter the political arena on behalf of the Congress party.

Speculations are going around that Sania Mirza is planning to cotest for Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

According to sources, the Congress leadership is exploring various options to field a strong contender against AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. As part of its endeavour, the Congress leaders have reportedly consulted her on the proposal.

However, no official statement has been issued from Sania Mirza and her family members in this regard.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency is the stronghold of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been winning the seat since 2004. The party leadership believes that her candidate can seize on the anti-incumbency against the MP and pose a challenge.

On the other hand, BJP has already announced the name of Madhavi Latha.

The BJP candidate is a local, having grown up in the Yakutpura area of Hyderabad and gaining popularity with her work among the people, including the Muslim community.

Opinions are being expressed in the Congress party that Owaisi can be checked by fielding Sania Mirza in the Hyderabad constituency.

Sania Mirza, who made the country famous at the international level, was previously the Ambassador of Telangana State. Moreover, her younger sister Anam Mirza is the daughter-in-law of former captain of Team India Cricket and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin. Anam got married to Azharuddin’s son Mohammad Asaduddin in 2019.

As a result, the friendship between Mirza and Azharuddin became a kinship. Azharuddin, who continues to be the leader of the Congress party, contested from Jubilee Hills in the recent Telangana Assembly elections and lost.

Azharuddin seems to have mentioned Sania Mirza’s candidature to Congress leaders in the context of the Lok Sabha elections. In this background, there are reports that the Congress party is also looking into the name of Sania Mirza.

While the campaign is going on social media to this extent, but no official announcement has been made from Mirza’s family so far.

Meanwhile, Mirza’s family recently announced that Sania Mirza has divorced her husband Shoaib Malik. Sania Mirza, who is only focusing on the development of her son and tennis academy, is going to take a political step.