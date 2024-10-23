Tensions Rise as BJP MLA Enters Mosque in Shoes, Claiming It as a Temple

In a controversial incident, Bal Mukund Acharya, BJP MLA from the Hawa Mahal assembly constituency in Rajasthan, entered the Shia Imam Bara Mosque wearing shoes, falsely claiming that a temple existed on the mosque premises. This action has sparked tensions in the area.

Following the viral spread of a video documenting the incident, local residents presented the mosque’s legal documents to the police, which led to Acharya discreetly leaving the premises.

At the time of the incident, preparations for prayers were underway inside the mosque, and Acharya’s entrance provoked strong anger among worshippers. As locals revealed the mosque’s Shia waqf land documents, Acharya’s false claims were quickly debunked. Residents noted that Acharya has a history of making similar moves, attempting to lay claim to land by falsely declaring it as a temple site or other property.

According to locals, Acharya was accompanied by land mafia associates eyeing the valuable 14 bigha waqf land. When police arrived to assess the situation, they were also shown the mosque’s documentation.

तुम्हारी जवान ही बारूद है रियाज नाम के शख्स से बोल रहे,विधायक बालमुकुंद आचार्य जहां भी चाहते हैं वहां घुसकर लोगों को परेशान करना शुरू कर देते हैं और अक्सर गंदी और घटिया राजनीति करते हैं जो सिर्फ धर्म के आधार पर ही की जा सकती है और इसी वजह से विधायक अक्सर सुर्खियों में बने रहते… pic.twitter.com/tNjIhlNgDY — Nazim Hasan (@NazimHasanRJ) October 23, 2024

The Imam of the Imam Bara submitted a written complaint to the police, detailing the MLA’s misconduct and his entrance into the mosque with shoes. The complaint also alleged that women were mistreated during the incident, contributing to unrest in the local community.