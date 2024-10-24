Tensions Rise in Zaheerabad: Minority Businesses Attacked During Protest Against Temple Vandalism
Hyderabad: Properties belonging to the Muslim community were targeted during a rally held by right-wing groups in Zaheerabad, protesting the vandalism of the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad. The rally took place on Wednesday, October 23, in Zaheerabad, located in the Sangareddy district.
As the rally progressed through a Muslim-majority area, several individuals attacked a hotel and a shop with sticks and threw stones at various establishments. Law enforcement was present at the scene and managed to prevent further escalation.
The right-wing groups have been staging protests across the state in response to the recent incident involving the Muthyalamma temple. The Zaheerabad police have registered a case and taken four individuals into custody for their involvement in the attacks.