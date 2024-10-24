Tensions Rise in Zaheerabad: Minority Businesses Attacked During Protest Against Temple Vandalism

Hyderabad: Properties belonging to the Muslim community were targeted during a rally held by right-wing groups in Zaheerabad, protesting the vandalism of the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad. The rally took place on Wednesday, October 23, in Zaheerabad, located in the Sangareddy district.

During a #Hindutva group rally in #Sangareddy's #Zaheerabad, Muslim-owned shops, including Star Lite Restaurant and others, were attacked.



The #ZaheerabadPolice have arrested four individuals related to the incident and assured strict action against them. pic.twitter.com/VYSn1hYrPv October 24, 2024

As the rally progressed through a Muslim-majority area, several individuals attacked a hotel and a shop with sticks and threw stones at various establishments. Law enforcement was present at the scene and managed to prevent further escalation.

The right-wing groups have been staging protests across the state in response to the recent incident involving the Muthyalamma temple. The Zaheerabad police have registered a case and taken four individuals into custody for their involvement in the attacks.