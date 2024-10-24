Telangana

Tensions Rise in Zaheerabad: Minority Businesses Attacked During Protest Against Temple Vandalism

The right-wing groups have been staging protests across the state in response to the recent incident involving the Muthyalamma temple.

Syed Mubashir24 October 2024 - 18:55
Tensions Rise in Zaheerabad: Minority Businesses Attacked During Protest Against Temple Vandalism
Tensions Rise in Zaheerabad: Minority Businesses Attacked During Protest Against Temple Vandalism

Hyderabad: Properties belonging to the Muslim community were targeted during a rally held by right-wing groups in Zaheerabad, protesting the vandalism of the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad. The rally took place on Wednesday, October 23, in Zaheerabad, located in the Sangareddy district.

As the rally progressed through a Muslim-majority area, several individuals attacked a hotel and a shop with sticks and threw stones at various establishments. Law enforcement was present at the scene and managed to prevent further escalation.

The right-wing groups have been staging protests across the state in response to the recent incident involving the Muthyalamma temple. The Zaheerabad police have registered a case and taken four individuals into custody for their involvement in the attacks.

Tags
Syed Mubashir24 October 2024 - 18:55

Related Articles

Harish Rao Condemns Congress Government's Suspension of 163 Agricultural Extension Officers in Telangana

Harish Rao Condemns Congress Government’s Suspension of 163 Agricultural Extension Officers

24 October 2024 - 18:44
Telangana Govt Reviews Adani Group Projects Amid Political Criticism of Revanth Reddy's Ties to Conglomerate

Telangana Govt Reviews Adani Group Projects Amid Political Criticism of Revanth Reddy’s Ties to Conglomerate

24 October 2024 - 18:27
KTR Calls Telangana an 'ATM' for Congress, Vows to Fight for Farmers' Rights

KTR Calls Telangana an ‘ATM’ for Congress, Vows to Fight for Farmers’ Rights

24 October 2024 - 18:22
Supreme Court Hears Telangana Police Officer's Bail Plea in Phone Tapping Case After High Court Denial

Supreme Court Hears Telangana Police Officer’s Bail Plea in Phone Tapping Case After High Court Denial

24 October 2024 - 18:10
Back to top button