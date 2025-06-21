TG EdCET 2025 Results Declared: 96.38% Candidates Pass

Hyderabad: The Telangana EdCET (TG EdCET) 2025 results have been officially declared, bringing joy to thousands of aspiring teacher education candidates. According to the latest data released by the exam authorities, 96.38% of the candidates who appeared for the exam have qualified.

Out of the 32,106 students who took the exam, a total of 30,944 candidates passed, indicating a high success rate this year.

TG EdCET 2025 Top Rankers Announced

The top three rankers for TG EdCET 2025 have also been announced:

1st Rank : Ganapathi Shastri from Hyderabad – 126 marks

: Ganapathi Shastri from Hyderabad – 2nd Rank : Sharath Chander from Hyderabad – 121 marks

: Sharath Chander from Hyderabad – 3rd Rank: Nagaraju from Warangal – 121 marks

These candidates have emerged as top performers among thousands of applicants across the state.

Counselling Schedule to Be Released So

Officials stated that the counselling schedule for TG EdCET 2025 will be released shortly. Candidates who have qualified are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding counselling dates, document verification, and seat allotment procedures.

The counselling process will help allocate seats in B.Ed courses across government and private colleges in Telangana.

What is TG EdCET?

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TG EdCET) is conducted for candidates seeking admission into two-year B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) courses offered by universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana.

The exam is administered by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).