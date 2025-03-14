TGPSC Releases General Ranking List and Final Keys for Group-III Services Exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the publication of the General Ranking List (GRL) and Final Keys for the Group-III Services written examination conducted in November 2024. These will be available on the Commission’s website from March 14 to April 12.

Final Keys Based on Expert Review

In an official press release, the TGPSC stated that all objections received on the preliminary keys were carefully reviewed by an Experts Committee, and the Final Keys were prepared based on their recommendations.

Candidates can now view and download their OMR sheets by logging into their individual accounts using their TGPSC ID, Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth, and OTP sent to their registered mobile number. The commission has clarified that no further objections will be entertained regarding the Final Key.

Next Steps: Certificate Verification

Based on the General Ranking List (GRL), eligible candidates will be shortlisted for certificate verification. The commission will inform the shortlisted candidates individually and via its official website. Aspirants are advised to keep all original documents ready as per the Group-III Services notification No.29/2022, dated 30/12/2022.

TGPSC Group-III Services Exam Overview

Written Examination Dates: November 17 & 18, 2024

November 17 & 18, 2024 Total Vacancies: 1,388

1,388 Preliminary Key Released: January 8, 2025

January 8, 2025 Objection Submission Period: January 8–12, 2025

January 8–12, 2025 Total Applications Received: 5,36,400

5,36,400 Candidates Who Attended All Three Papers: 2,67,921

2,67,921 Candidates Invalidated: 18,364

18,364 Candidates Included in General Ranking List: 2,49,557

Helpdesk for Queries

Candidates facing technical issues can reach out to the TGPSC helpdesk via:

📞 Phone: 040-23542185 / 040-23542187

📧 Email: [email protected]

For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official TGPSC website.