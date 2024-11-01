Third Test: Jadeja, Sundar dominates as New Zealand stumble

Mumbai: On a sweltering Friday afternoon at Wankhede Stadium, India’s spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar delivered a commanding performance to rein in New Zealand’s batsmen, holding the visitors to 192/6 by tea on the first day of the Third Test.

Daryl Mitchell’s defiant 53* remained the bedrock of New Zealand’s innings as he battled fatigue and frequent Indian breakthroughs to keep his side in contention.

The post-lunch session had initially seen New Zealand’s batsmen building steadily until Jadeja’s double strike in the 45th over swung the momentum decisively in India’s favour. Will Young, having crafted a composed 71 with a half-century featuring a towering six off Sundar, was beginning to look set for a sizeable score.

However, Jadeja’s skillful drift and sharp turn forced an edge from Young, comfortably taken by Rohit Sharma at slip. The very next delivery saw Tom Blundell bowled by a near-unplayable Jadeja ball that whizzed past his defences.

Jadeja’s impact not only put New Zealand under pressure but also elevated him to India’s fifth-highest Test wicket-taker, surpassing Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma with 312 wickets—a feat that solidifies his status among India’s elite spinners.

Mitchell, showing resilience, reached his half-century, though signs of exhaustion were evident. The New Zealand physio was called to the field multiple times to assist him, but Mitchell stood his ground, piercing the field with crucial boundaries off Jadeja and Ashwin to keep New Zealand’s scoreboard ticking.

Earlier, a brief confrontation involving Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Sarfaraz Khan at short-leg stirred up a momentary pause in play, likely over Sarfaraz’s chat around the bat. The issue, however, was amicably resolved with a fist bump between Rohit and Mitchell, signalling the competitive yet respectful spirit on display.

With New Zealand at 192/6, Mitchell’s resilience will be vital in the final session as he seeks support from the lower order, while India’s spinners look to exploit a pitch that is beginning to offer more turn and bounce.

India had opted to field after winning the toss on a warm Mumbai morning, and their decision paid dividends as they reduced New Zealand to 92/3 by lunch. Akash Deep set the tone by dismissing Devon Conway lbw in the fourth over with a well-placed delivery. Conway’s decision to review was denied as HawkEye confirmed his fate with three reds, reducing New Zealand to 15/1.

Tom Latham showed his class at the crease, teaming up with Young to push New Zealand forward. He reached 28, showcasing elegance with a cover drive off Mohammad Siraj and a delicate sweep against Sundar. However, Sundar had the last laugh, deceiving Latham with a delivery that drifted in and straightened past his bat to crash into the off-stump, leaving New Zealand at 59/2.

Rachin Ravindra’s attempt to steady the innings was thwarted by Sundar, who outfoxed him with a spinning delivery that dismantled his stumps. This marked Sundar’s 13th wicket in just three innings this series, as New Zealand slid to 72/3.

Young, resolute in his approach, continued to counter-attack alongside Mitchell, who narrowly avoided a run-out due to a misfield. By lunch, the pair had weathered the initial storm, bringing New Zealand to a somewhat stable 92/3.

India’s bowling mix, with Sundar as the standout performer, hints at a gripping Test ahead. With the pitch exhibiting variable bounce and turn, Ashwin and Jadeja are poised to put New Zealand’s remaining batsmen to the test in the coming sessions.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 192/6 at Tea; (Will Young 71, Daryl Mitchell 53*; Ravindra Jadeja 3/53, Washington Sundar 2/50).