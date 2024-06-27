“This Does Not Scare Me”: Asaduddin Owaisi’s House Vandalised in Delhi

New Delhi: The New Delhi residence of Asaduddin Owaisi, the President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Member of Parliament, was vandalised by unknown miscreants today.

Black ink was splattered on his house in the national capital, marking yet another attack on his Delhi residence.

In a strongly worded statement via a X post, Owaisi expressed his frustration and concern over the repeated attacks. “I have now lost count of the number of times my Delhi residence has been targeted. When I asked Delhi Police officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness,” he stated.

Some “unknown miscreants” vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is… pic.twitter.com/LmOuXu6W63 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 27, 2024

Owaisi directly addressed the authorities, calling out Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. “Amit Shah, this is happening under your oversight. Om Birla, please tell us if MPs’ safety will be guaranteed or not,” he demanded.

The AIMIM leader did not mince words when addressing the perpetrators of the attack. “To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones,” Owaisi asserted.

The Delhi Police have yet to identify the individuals responsible for the vandalism. This incident adds to the growing list of security concerns raised by Owaisi, highlighting the challenges faced by public figures in ensuring their safety and security.