Andhra Pradesh

Three transgenders found dead in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

Mohammed Yousuf
Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): Three transgenders were found dead under suspicious circumstances near Kurnool town on Sunday.

Local residents found two bodies in a lake at Gargeyapuram near the town and informed the police.

Police later found another body on the lake bund. No injuries were found on the bodies of the deceased.

The bodies were shifted to Kurnool government hospital for autopsy.

The identity of the deceased and the cause of the death are not known. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Source
IANS
