Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds likely in Telangana in next 3 days: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 km/h or 40-50 km/h are likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next three days, the Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next seven days.

Also Read: SP delegation to visit Sambhal today over November 24 violence

Dry weather prevailed in Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The lowest minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the report added.