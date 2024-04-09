Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds likely in Telangana in next 5 days: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in 15 districts of Telangana during the next five days.

The 15 districts are Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet and Kamareddy.

Meteorological Centre in a daily weather report here on Tuesday said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next seven days.

Media reports said that a hailstorm occurred at isolated places in Nizamabad district of Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at one or two places in the state during the same period.

The highest maximum temperature of 41.5 degree celsius was recorded at Medak on Monday, the report added.